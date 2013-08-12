2012-2016 Automation Market in the Middle East Deep Market Research Report at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Automation Market in the Middle East 2012-2016".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



View Detail Report With TOC At : http://www.researchmoz.us/automation-market-in-the-middle-east-2012-2016-report.html



Analysts forecast the Automation market in the Middle East to grow at a CAGR of 6.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve the decision-making system. The Automation market in the Middle East has also been witnessing the increasing availability of wireless sensor networking. However, the reluctancy in migrating to the latest technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Automation Market in the Middle East 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Automation market in the Middle East landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Invensys plc, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



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The other vendors mentioned in this report are Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Aspen Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., PSI AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP AG, Schneider Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Werum Software & Systems AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



1. What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate

2. What are key market trends

3. What is driving this market

4. What are the challenges to market growth

5. Who are the key vendors in this market space

6. What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors

7. What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Product Segmentation

7.1 DCS Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

DCS Market in Middle East by Product Segmentation

7.2 Process Safety System Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

Process Safety System Market in Middle East by Product Segmentation

7.3 SCADA Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

Process Safety System Market in Middle East by Product Segmentation

7.4 PLC Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

PLC Market in Middle East by Product Segmentation

7.5 APC Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

7.6 Process Transmitter Market in Middle East

Market Size and Forecast

Process Transmitter Market in Middle East by Product Segmentation



8. End-user Segmentation

8.1 Automation Market in Middle East: Oil and Gas Industry

Market Size and Forecast

8.2 Automation Market in Middle East: Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Automation Market in Middle East: Power Industry

Market Size and Forecast



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



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