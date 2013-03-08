2012 BRICS Wealth Book New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- As of 2011, there are approximately 1.9 million HNWIs in the BRICS, with a combined wealth of US$7.5 trillion. This report reviews the performance of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in each country and highlights the top performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the wealth management industry in each country.



Scope

The report features:

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011 for each country

- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016 for each country

- Number of UHNWIs in each city

- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in each country

- Size of the wealth management industry in each country

- Largest private banks in each country by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons to Buy

- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the Database comprises up to one hundred data-points on over 100,000 HNWIs from around the world. It also includes profiles on major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each country. With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Comprehensive forecasts to 2016.

- Detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



Key Highlights

- As of 2011, there are approximately 1.9 million HNWIs in the BRICS, with a combined wealth of US$7.5 trillion. This equates to 11.3% of worldwide HNWIs volumes (16.8 million) and 11.4% of total worldwide HNWI wealth (US$66 trillion).

- The total number of HNWIs in the BRICS increased by 30% over the review period from 1.5 million HNWIs in 2007 to 1.9 million HNWIs in 2011.

- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes will improve over the forecast period driven by strong growth in all BRICS countries. India and China are expected to lead the way.

- Over the forecast period, the total number of BRICS HNWIs is forecast to grow by 76%, to reach 3.4 million in 2016. HNWI wealth will see a slightly larger percentage increase, growing by 83% to reach US$13.7 trillion in 2016.

- At the end of 2011, 66% of BRICS HNWIs were based in China (1,280,000 HNWIs). India accounted for 251,000 HNWIs, followed by Brazil with 194,000 HNWIs, Russia with 160,000 HNWIs and South Africa with 45,000 HNWIs.



Companies Mentioned



Absa Wealth (Barclays) BBVA BNP Paribas BoE Private Clients Citibank Credit Suisse Deutsche Goldman Goldman Sachs Haliwell Bank HSBC Investec Wealth & Investment JP Morgan Lloyds TSB Merrill Lynch Morgan Stanley Nedbank (Old Mutual) Pictet RBC RMB (FirstRand) Sanlam Santander Standard Bank Third Rome Troika Dialog UBS UFG Invest



