2012 Deep Research Report on China PV Glass Industry - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- China PV Glass (Ultra-white Rolling Glass) industry report has firstly introduced Ultra-white Rolling Glass (Crystalline Silicon Solar Module Cover Glass) definition classification application industry chain etc relation information. Then introduced PV glass manufacturing technology and process, And then Summary statistics of China major PV glass manufacturers 2009-2016 PV glass capacity production supply demand (mainly according Crystalline Silicon Solar Module demand) shortage and PV glass selling price cost profit profit margin and production value. And also introduced China 18 major PV glass companies basic information, 2009-2016 PV glass capacity production price cost profit profit margin and production value etc details information.besides, the report also introduced pv glass upstream (such as calendar rolls calendar cutting machine millin machine lip brick tempered furnace glass furnace etc) downstream (c-si solar module) suppliers and their relationship with pv glass manufacturers, finally, this report introduced 250tons/day PV Glass project feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.also give related research conclusions and development trend analysis of China PV glass market. In a word, it was a depth research report on China PV glass industry



