2012 Deep Research Report on China Wind Turbine Industry - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- We focus on China's domestic market in this report and make a comprehensive and objective reflection of the status of China current Wind Turbine industry. Including Wind Turbine definition classification working principal, we analysis Wind Turbine production process and production Model technology parameters;Statistics 29 foreign and domestic Wind Turbine manufacturers Wind Turbine production(750KW 850KW 1.25MW 1.5MW 1.65MW 2.0MW 2.5MW 3.0MW 3.6MW 5.0MW 6.0MW etc.)capacity production Cost price Profit industry value Profit Margin etc. We also made a statistic of those manufacturers Wind Turbine product client(wind farms)Component Suppiers Equipment and company background information,then we add up these data and come to a conclusion analysis,including China Wind Turbine capacity Market share,production Market share,every Wind Turbine manufacturers capacity production market share,750KW 850KW 1.25MW 1.5MW 1.65MW 2.0MW 2.5MW 3.0MW 3.6MW 5.0MW 6.0MW etc. capacity production Market share,Double-fed & Direct drive production market share,750KW 850KW 1.25MW 1.5MW 1.65MW 2.0MW 2.5MW 3.0MW 3.6MW 5.0MW 6.0MW etc. WTG demand and shortage, Wind Turbine 2010-2016 capacity production Price Cost Profit output value Profit Margin etc. Finally we made a detailed analysis of the investment feasibility of 500sets/year 1.5MW or above Wind Turbine project,we draw a research conclusion of China Wind Turbine industry.



