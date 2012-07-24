2012 Deep Research Report on Global and China Solar Wafer or Ingot Industry - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Depth research report on global and China solar wafer industry. has introduced almost all global and China solar wafer manufacturers, included solar wafer manufacturers background, wafer or ingot equipment sources, manufacturing process, solar wafer product specifications, 2009-2016 global and China wafer capacity and production, capacity expansion,solar wafer selling price, manufacturing cost, profit margin etc related information.Then, the report introduced global and China solar wafer production,demand,supply and demand relation,average selling price,cost,profit margin and development trend. in addition to this.the report has introduced wafer and ingot manufacturing process (DSS,FZ CZ process, multi-wire cutting etc), wafer or ingot Equipments(ingot furnace Puller equipment suppliers and their equipment specifications),raw materials(polysilicon SIC PEG WIRE suppliers and average selling price), processing cost (ingot processing cost and cutting processing cost), finally, the report also introduced 200MW wafer project Feasibility analysis and related research conclusions.



