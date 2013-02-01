2012 Gusi Peace Prize Goes to Dr David Christner

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- The 2012 Gusi Peace Prize has been awarded to Dr David Christner from the USA. Dr Christner is the CEO of World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd and founder of the self-funded Cambridge Christner Foundation which has been instrumental in building five schools and four orphanages in Cambodia, and a large 42-room school in North Korea as well as spear heading important research and clinical trials involving patients with tuberculosis and Human Immunodeficiency Virus using a complex homeopathic Enercel®.



Also honored this year was Dr. Valery Pavlovich Dubrov of Ukraine. He is Chief of the Regional Antituberculosis Hospital in Chernigov, who significantly advanced the state-of-the-art tuberculosis treatment in Eastern Europe, developing new modalities for the early diagnosis of tuberculosis; he also established the differential diagnosis of pulmonary disease in Ukraine. He promoted the Direct Observed Treatment of TB, which became the national standard, both for inpatient as well as ambulatory patients and is heading up the clinical trial with Dr Dariel Laurent at the Antituberculosis Hospital using Enercel®.



Dr. Christner shares an honor bestowed on many distinguished individuals such as; Hollywood actor Anthony Quinn, President Fidel V. Ramos of the Philippines, Behgjet Pacolli, Former President of Kosovo and First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo. This is just a sample of many laureates honored over the years by the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation.



Barry Gusi and Daniel Amar Siad created the Gusi Peace Prize Foundation which performs humanitarian work for poor communities in the Philippines. It is based in Manila and awards the Gusi Peace Prize to distinguished individuals working toward the attainment of peace and respect for human life and dignity. This prestigious award recognizes 10 – 15 persons, throughout the world, each year that have made exemplary contributions to peace and human rights, the sciences or the arts.



On March 17, 2008, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed Presidential Proclamation No. 1476, declaring every fourth Wednesday of November as the “GUSI PEACE PRIZE INTERNATIONAL FRIENDSHIP DAY”.



The Gusi Peace Prize has become one of the foremost peace prizes in Asia and the whole world; it approximates the honor and respect accorded to the Nobel Peace Prize of Norway, and the Pulitzer of the United States of America.



