2012 Millhouse Educational Toys Range Available at Clever Cloggs Toys

In today's world of computers and electronics, many children's toys have been transformed from simple figurines and building blocks to technologically advanced games. While some of these electronic games provide children with an educational outlet, the power of a child's imagination cannot be underestimated. And no other type of toys allows children to explore their creativity and use their imagination like traditional wooden toys.



Specialising in wooden and educational toys, UK-based retailer Clever Cloggs Toys is pleased to now carry the 2012 Millhouse Educational Toys range. Designed and created in Lincolnshire, the new Millhouse Educational Toys range is available specifically for schools and nurseries and features the company’s unsurpassed reputation for durability, sustainability and safety.



As the No. 1 supplier of the Millhouse Educational range, Clever Cloggs Toys says they are thrilled to carry the new line of toys.



“At Clever Cloggs Toys we have selected a range of products that children will love, but will also encourage them to be healthy and active, environmentally friendly and interested in the world around them,” states the company. “We feel the new Millhouse Educational Toys range fits this mission perfectly and we are so pleased to now offer this line exclusively to schools and nurseries.”



Millhouse is known for their ethically designed, sustainable toys that aim to put safety first. All of the company’s toys are designed for safety, including features such as child friendly hinges, and each bears the Lion mark indicating it adheres to the British Toy & Hobby Association Code of Practice. Additionally, the company strives to lessen their carbon footprint by sourcing all materials, including packaging, locally.



Founded in 2011, Clever Cloggs Toys carries a wide range of wooden and educational toys from some of the top manufacturers in the world, including Brio, Djeco, Educo, Hape, Janod, John Crane, KidKraft, Kidsaw, Le Toy Van, Melissa & Doug, Millhouse, Sevi, Tidlo and Wonderworld.



The company’s diverse range of products makes it easy to find toys to meet all budgets and tastes for children ages zero to seven. Products range from early learning and doll houses to role play and nursery and bedroom furniture.



About Clever Cloggs Toys

