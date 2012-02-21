2012 Payroll Software for New York Small Business: EzPaycheck from Halfpricesoft.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- Payroll tax software developer Halfpricesoft.com launched the new 2012 ezPaycheck software with the updates on latest New York payroll tax table change.



According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, the 2012 New York State personal income tax rates have changed for most taxpayers. Effective for payrolls made on or after January 1, 2012, employers must use the revised withholding tax tables and methods included to compute the amount of New York State taxes to be withheld from employees.



The withholding allowance for employee is increased in year 2012. The New York income tax rates range from 1.7% to 4.9% and are levied on New York residents’ income and non-residents’ income from New York sources.



ezPaycheck payroll system, which is available for free trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp, is loaded with intelligent, intuitive features, but not burdened by complicated suites of expensive applications small businesses will never use or need. The main features include:



- Up to date tax tables for all 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and federal taxes

- Capability for adding local tax rates

- Automatically calculate tips, commissions, federal withholding tax, Social Security, Medicare tax, employer unemployment taxes, and other pre-tax and post-tax deductions

- Print paychecks using a standard laser printer on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

- Use check-in-middle, check-on-top, or check-at-bottom check stock formats

- Able to print MICR numbers on blank check stock to save on pre-printed checks

- Print signature image on checks for a customized look

- Built-in report functions users can customize

- Calculate and print daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods

- Option for masking employees' Social Security Numbers on check stubs

- Compile and print federal tax forms w2, w3, 940 and 941

- Unlimited free technical support



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. EzPaycheck gives small and mid-size businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



“Payroll tasks are critical to any business that wants to succeed in 2012. After all a paid employee is a happy employee and a business runs better when employees are happy, “said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com. “We hope ezPaycheck payroll software can ease small business payroll headaches and help each employee get accurate paychecks on time."



In tough economic times, how to increase business productivity is critical for any company. Halfpricesoft.com welcomes employers and accountants to start the free test-drive of ezPaycheck payroll system at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp