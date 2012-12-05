2012 Range Rover Evoque Named Suv of the Year by Esquire Magazine

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Land Rover, with a Range Rover service in Main Line, announced that the 2012 Range Rover Evoque has been named the SUV of the Year by Esquire magazine. Editors drove countless vehicles across the country to make the selections for the 2012 Esquire Car Awards, which appear in the magazine’s October issue, on newsstands September 18.



"The Land Rover team is really pleased that the editors of Esquire magazine have named the Range Rover Evoque SUV of the Year,” said Kim McCullough, Brand Vice President, Land Rover North America. “The various awards and honors our newest model has received this year exemplifies that the Range Rover Evoque has set a new benchmark for consumers who want a capable, modern compact SUV."



The 2012 Range Rover Evoque is the lightest and most fuel efficient Range Rover ever produced. The vehicle stays true to the core values of Range Rover, providing premium levels of craftsmanship, luxury, performance and Land Rover multi-terrain capability, while embodied in a more compact package. The Range Rover Evoque also sends a message that the company is serious about sustainability and determined to deliver vehicles that are both relevant and highly desirable.



Esquire magazine writes: “The Range Rover Evoque is the rebounding company offering people what they really want--style piece first, off-the-road truck second… The Evoque is proof that SUVs can be stylish, forward, and elegant… and make you feel like a king.”



The Range Rover Evoque is available in two versions: a coupe and a five-door, with starting prices of $44,995* and $43,995*, respectively. Every Range Rover Evoque destined for the United States will be equipped with all-wheel-drive and will feature a 240-horsepower, turbocharged, direct fuel injected, four-cylinder engine coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Range Rover Evoque achieves 28 MPG** EPA highway and 18 MPG** EPA city. This excellent fuel economy is the result of new efficiency technologies, lightweight materials, and environmentally conscious design.



Esquire’s Car of the Year awards are recognized for the following categories: Innovation, Sports, Luxury, Domestic, Hatchback and Debut.



Esquire’s SUV of the Year honor is just the latest accolade for the Range Rover Evoque since its launch. The car has also been named Bloomberg News’ Crossover Car of the Year, Motor Trend’s 2012 Sport/Utility of the Year, Decisive Magazine’s Urban Truck of the Year, Automobile Magazine’s 2012 All-Star Award and Best Luxury Compact Vehicle from Automotive Lease Guide (ALG).



