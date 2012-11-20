2012 Thanksgiving Super Black Friday Week Sales from Bidet4me

Arcadia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Here is a chance to give something special to your loved ones during this Thanksgiving Day on 22nd November 2012.The fast approaching winter in North America is a period when seniors and old aged need special care and help from others. Warm water is needed in bathrooms and toilets, besides assistance from other family members. For most people, toilet use is a privacy option and therefore they prefer to avoid personal assistance. Modern bidet toilets and bidet attachments are helpful accessories for seniors, therefore these are great gifts for them during this holiday season.



People can buy the MB-2000 easy bidet, MB-1000 white easy bidet and the advanced E-200A Electronic bidet with dryer and deodorizer marketed by bidet4me.com at an extremely low price from overstock.com (BIDET4ME Brand). All of the above toilet fixtures are offered with a whooping discount up to 60% of the original market price during this special occasion. This promotional sale (2012 Thanksgiving Super Black Friday Week Sales) is offered from November 21 to November 29 with free shipping within USA.



You can read below the multiple benefits of bidet toilet seats, bidet attachments and ensure a clean toilet habit daily.



First it can eliminate the use of toilet paper which is a waste entering into the soil. Bidets use stream of water sprayed by nozzles, the pressure and temperature of the water can be controlled by the user. The warm water in winter is convenient to seniors and children who are highly sensitive to cold water especially in the morning.



Hemorrhoids patients and those suffering from other anal diseases may find it difficult to use toilet paper. Bidets help them wash the area with a soothing water spray that comes only through gentle nozzles of these toilet accessories.



Unhygienic toilet habit leads to bacterial and fungal infections among the family and public users. Use the bidet toilets to minimize bacterial infections since person to person contact is low when bidets with water spray are used.



Pregnancy is a period when women need constant help from others. During the confinement and also during post delivery periods it may be difficult for them to use the conventional toilet. Bidets with self cleaning features help them wash easily and protect from infections.



About

The E-200A Electronic bidet is equipped with additional features like heated seats, deodorizer, dryer, power saving option and lighting.



The MB-2000 easy bidet, MB-1000 white easy bidet and the advanced E-200A Electronic bidet are marketed by bidet4me.com.They have been marketing bidet seats and toilet accessories all over the world.



Contact Person: Amy Chou

Address: 1633 Watson Dr. Arcadia, CA 91006

Tel: (626) 247-4150

E-mail sales: sales@bidet4me.com (Wholesale)

RMA: RMA@bidet4me.com

Others: info@bidet4me.com (General Questions)