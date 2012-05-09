2012: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "2012: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Datamonitor's 2012: Trends to Watch in Global Wealth Management provides in-depth forward-looking analysis of six of the biggest trends in global wealth management as well as a review of the industry in 2011. These trends are accompanied by industry examples and where possible best practice solutions suggesting how to react to the trends.
Scope
- Understand six of the biggest trends in global wealth management through in-depth forward-looking analysis.
- Assess the global wealth management industry with support from a range of Datamonitor's proprietary databases, reports, and surveys.
- Identify strategies to remain competitive in the global wealth management industry by comparing best-practice industry examples.
Highlights
The eurozone sovereign debt crisis, natural calamities, and declines in global markets had a heavy impact on the global wealth market in 2011. It was also an active year for regulation and tax developments. Banks continued their efforts to meet Basel III capital requirements, and the US and UK increased efforts to collect tax on undeclared assets.
Across the globe indebted governments will continue to focus on the offshore wealth and uncollected tax revenue of their most affluent citizens. However, the political instability that continues to gain momentum in the Arab world - and is threatening to take hold in other countries - will provide a welcome stimulus for offshore banking business.
Prevailing economic instability in developed and emerging markets will encourage clients to modify their risk exposure by changing the product mix. Liquidity and capital protection will remain high on the agenda. Capital requirements will continue to encourage larger banking groups to divest capital-intensive product lines such as private equity.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What will be the major trends affecting global wealth management in 2012?
- How will the seven regional wealth markets perform compared to each other?
- How are wealth managers adapting to an increasingly regulated industry?
- What is the future for offshore banking?
- What geographies experienced the most M&A activity, product innovation, and staffing changes in 2011?
