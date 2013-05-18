2012 Witnesses Boost to Nuclear Power Despite Few Impediments - New Market Research Report

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "2012 Witnesses Boost to Nuclear Power Despite Few Impediments"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- In 2012, a number of countries demonstrated their willingness to develop nuclear power by implementing various initiatives such as investment in nuclear energy research, signing of co-operation agreements with other countries for the development of nuclear power, and extending the operational lives of existing nuclear reactors. While many countries opted to develop nuclear power, a number wished to phase it out entirely or reduce dependence upon it, due primarily to public concerns regarding the safety of nuclear power plants following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. Countries such as China, India, the US, the UK and South Korea are highly motivated to develop nuclear power, which augers well for the nuclear power industry, given the magnitude of planned nuclear power in these countries. However, countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Belgium have decided to phase out nuclear power, citing safety risks associated with the operation of nuclear power plants. France is expected to determine its stance towards nuclear power in 2013.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report focuses on how various events in 2012 impacted the nuclear power industry.
- Describes the stance of key countries towards nuclear power.
- Specifies the expected impact of various research and development initiatives on market conditions.
- Details the nuclear energy scenario of important emerging nuclear countries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the various factors which impacted the nuclear energy industry in 2012
- Facilitate investment decision-making based on various inter-governmental agreements undertaken in the international nuclear industry.
- Understand how safety concerns and political changes impacted the nuclear power industry.
- Estimate future market scenario using prevailing market conditions.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc. (5901) - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Tokyo Electric Power Company, Inc. - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Iberdrola, S.A. (IBE) - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Electricite de France S.A. - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- EDF Energy plc - Power Plants and SWOT Analysis, 2012 Update
- Exelon Corporation (EXC) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Emerging Nuclear Power Countries - Market Analysis, Policy Analysis and Forecasts to 2030
- Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Iberdrola, S.A. (IBE) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (015760) - Nuclear Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile