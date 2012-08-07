2012HalloweenCostumeIdeas.org Provides Insight, Ideas And Discounts for This Year's Festivities

Woodbury, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Halloween used to be for children to dress up as ghouls and monsters and tour the streets of suburbia looking for treats or inflicting tricks on the miserly. Now, Halloween is for adults too, and pirates and superheroes can be found in the thriving heart of the city. 2012 Halloween Costume Ideas continues a tradition of providing inspiration, insight and crucially discounts for costume seekers.



2012 Halloween Costume Ideas is a new site (updated from last year’s 2011 Halloween Costume Ideas) that analyses the hottest trends and offers reduced rates on Halloween costumes for those looking to party down.



The most prevalent them by far this year is superheroes, with both The Dark Knight Rises and The Avengers providing a plethora of costume options for men and women alike. The Batsuit has proved popular for years, but this time we see Bane and Catwoman added to the mix over the now ubiquitous Joker, and the Avengers brings a colorful cast of options into play.



The site breaks down its trends into different categories, including popular ideas, couples ideas, group ideas and classic ideas.



The couples Halloween costume ideas provide some classic pairings from Tarzan and Jane, Jack Skellington and Sally to contemporary themes like Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and Batman and Catwoman, even including vintage gamer-geek choices like The Mario Brothers.



The site also has an offer in which a 10% discount code can be given for use on up to 60 different costumes to those signing up for the free newsletter.



A spokesperson for 2012 Halloween Costume ideas explained, “We have been doing this every year because we love Halloween as a chance to get dressed up and have a ball. Every year we see a mix of familiar costumes and fresh ideas, and we always try to keep ahead of the trend and provide costume shoppers with inspiration from classic and modern sources so they don’t end up being one of fifty Jokers in the room. From the colorful superheroes to the evil and supernatural, we aim to get the creative juices of costume shoppers’ flowing.”



