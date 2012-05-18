2012's Most Fuel Efficient Cars and Truck Make the Grade at TheSuperCars.org

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Fuel efficiency is the name of the game in 2012 as gas prices have risen above $4 in many states. Larger chunks of people’s incomes are eaten up each week just so they can pay for the gas to get to work. While it is not always easy to buy a new passenger sedan just to get better gas mileage, it is often a more economical option for those who are able. For the best fuel efficiency around at affordable prices, it seems that hybrid vehicles are the way to go.



With the rise of more fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly hybrid vehicles over the last decade, the choice of which car to buy can be a daunting one. A website that has generated lots of buzz in the auto world for its guide to the best gas mileage cars of 2012 is TheSuperCars.org. “Finding a car with great fuel efficiency can help you save a lot of money over a long period of time. Along with MPG, you might also want to consider the price of the car,” says a spokesperson for TheSuperCars.org.



Topping the site’s list is the Toyota Prius, followed by the Honda Civic Hybrid and the Honda Insight. Many of the cars on the list are able to get more than 40 MPG on the highway, as well as on city streets. TheSuperCars.org lists each car’s basic features, including how many it can seat and what its 0-60 time is. Additional information on these cars offered by TheSuperCars.org is the base price and the vehicles horsepower.



Not only are 2012’s best fuel-economy vehicles compared for price and roominess, so are the best gas mileage trucks. Hybrids again find themselves in a prominent position. The Toyota Tacoma tops the list in this category and is followed by the Chevy Silverado Hybrid and the GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid. While trucks in general get less miles per gallon than traditional sedans, the fuel-efficient trucks listed on TheSuperCars.org each get more than 20 MPG. Other popular articles and lists on TheSuperCars.org feature sedans and trucks with good gas mileage that are not yet widely available in the US at affordable prices.



About TheSuperCars.org

