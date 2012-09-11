2013 Acura MDX SUVs Are Scheduled to Be Released in the Near Future

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- According to AcuraMDXreviews.com, a website that provides in-depth and helpful customer reviews about all of the MDX models that have been released over the past four years, the 2013 Acura MDX is due to be released very soon.



AcuraMDXreviews.com recently updated its site with information and articles about the Acura MDX 2013 model.



The 2013 MDX, an SUV with room for seven, is supposed to be free of the few minor issues that some drivers noticed about the 2012 model. According to well-respected automobile journals, the Acura MDX is widely considered to be the best in its class. Since it was first released several years back, the SUV has grown rapidly in popularity among drivers, and is now among the highest-selling SUVs in the world.



“The 2013 model is said to be a refined version of its predecessor, the Acura MDX 2012 which was unveiled in mid-2011,” an article on the website said, adding that the newly redesigned model is rumored to arrive sometime this fall.



“While many skeptics await patiently for its arrival, we can discuss all the changes that are said to take place.”



For example, the article noted, some of the major changes that are expected in the basic features of the 2013 Acura MDX include a more refined and honed V-6 engine—which is believed to be the strongest one that Honda has made up until now—which will match up nicely with a brand new 6-speed automatic transmission along with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.



The new V-6 engine should generate an impressive 300 horsepower along with 270 pound-feet of torque. The new model is also expected to offer better gas mileage; estimates say drivers will get approximately 15 miles per gallon in the city and up to 20 miles per gallon on the freeway.



Some of the new features that are believed to be included in the 2013 MDX include a power tailgate at the rear of the vehicle, paddle shifters mounted right on the steering wheel, and a camera screen at the front. Updated leather trim, a tri-zone climate control system and Bluetooth connectivity are sure to make this model a comfortable SUV to drive for car fans across the globe.



