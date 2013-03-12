2013 AZ Holistic Living Conference & Expo Niche for Natural Healing Education

Meza, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- The 2013 AZ Holistic Living Conference & Expo offers a unique educational experience for local residents. In its second year, this annual conference and expo brings together speakers and vendors from Arizona’s growing field of professionals specializing in holistic living. Attendees, whose numbers are expected to more than double this year, learn with some of Arizona’s best about ways to live practically and holistically.



About the 2013 AZ Holistic Living Conference & Expo

The 2013 conference will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2013 from 8:00 am-5:00 pm at the Mesa Convention Center (263 N Center St. Bldg. B; Mesa).



Conference attendees will have their choice of 16 industry-leading speakers who will address a range of holistic topics from a practical standpoint, including emotional weight management, fusion grain cooking, technology in healing, edible landscaping, herbal hormone support, meditation, and yoga. Attendees will also have full access to an extensive assortment of natural wellness vendors.



Over the 12:30 pm lunch hour, meals will be available for purchase. While eating, diners will expe-rience live music in the forms of crystal singing bowls, didgeridoos, and the soundscapes of Tom Moore.



The conference and expo will host a 5:30 pm screening of the 2012 documentary People v. The State of Illusion, written and produced by Arizona resident, Austin Vickers. Following the screening, Mr. Vickers will conduct an in-depth question & answer session with those in attendance.



For convenience, conference attendees have a variety of ticketing options including pre-registration, bring-a-friend, at the door, and movie screening-only pricing. Both the expo portion and lunchtime music is open to the public free of charge. Mp3s of conference presentations will be available for purchase following the conference from the AZ Holistic Living website: http://azholisticliving.com/store/



About the Organizers

The AZ Holistic Living Conference & Expo was the idea of three local women. Their shared vision was to create a network where those interested in natural healing could meet and learn from holistic experts with practical, applicable know-how. Their goal is to bridge natural healing with everyday living. They are, therefore, selective in their endorsements of wellness modalities and operate with a God-based focus. About the 2013 conference & expo, co-founder Penny Hansen said, “We’re excited about the line-up of power-house speakers; they have a lot to share. It’s going to be an exciting experience.”



Contact

To learn more information about this event visit http://azholisticliving.com or contact:

Speakers/Program Coordinator - Wendi Jensen: (480) 273-3393, wendi@azholisticliving.com

Marketing/PR - Camille Smith: (480) 577-7499, camille@azholisticliving.com

Vending/Tickets - Penny Hansen: (602) 321-2350, penny@azholisticliving.com