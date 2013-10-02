2013 Best Web Hosting Award Winners Announced by TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com has named its Best Web Hosting Award Winners for 2013. This year’s list includes an expanded number of categories reflecting the increased competition among web hosting companies as they vie for customers from many different fields. Many web hosts have recently added additional services and feature to their hosting plans. Also, sale prices on introductory web hosting packages are at bargain rates.



There are 12 award categories this year. Among the award winners for 2013 are InMotion Hosting, iPage, 1&1 Hosting, BlueHost, and Web Hosting Hub. For more information on the 2013 Best Web Hosting Awards, and to see the complete list of award winners, visit http://topratedwebsitehosting.com/articles/2013-best-web-hosting-awards.



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TopRatedWebsiteHosting.com is an independent online guide and review site geared toward those looking to get their business or personal web site online. In addition to rating the top web hosting companies, the site has an extensive article section consisting of helpful tips on website hosting and suggestions on where to find the best deals on web hosting plans. For more information, please visit http://topratedwebsitehosting.com.



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