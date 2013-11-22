Dressvenus Black Friday 2013 Lists New Arrival of Winter Attires

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Dressvenus now lists their new arrival of women’s clothing range for this winter. The online store’s Black Friday 2013 collection will include these attractive winter clothing apparel.



The deal has unlocked a few options for buyers to test and try latest fashionable winter wear. With exclusive discounts rolled out for the upcoming Black Friday deals on November28 and 29, buyers would enjoy the pleasure to save up to $60 through the cash reduction offer against various purchases.



According to a spokesperson of the online store, “We have launched a new arrival of women’s clothing range comprising trendy trench coats, winter coats and other fashion apparel for winter season. Our latest collection will include major discounts under the upcoming black Friday deals during the end of this month.”



Dressvenus is also offering high discounts and cash reduction on all items for women like clothing, shoes, bedding sets, accessories etc.



The spokesperson added, “Our strategy is simple – shop more to save more. Our latest stock of fashion wear would certainly out-beat any other competing online store. To add to this, the deals under Black Friday 2013 would definitely attract large number of prospective buyers who have knack to dress stylishly in comfortable clothes during chilly winter season.”



Dressvenus also offers the privilege of custom-made designer apparels for girls who are not to find their right choice of clothes.



Clara Dawson, a customer says, “I am going to buy some fabulous trench coats on Black Friday 2013. The deals are great to save money while making excellent purchases, which is a rare moment.”



Dressvenus offers fashionable and trendy clothes for wedding and other vital occasions. In addition to clothing, they also include stock of products like knee height boots, ankle boots, etc. Their apparels are exclusively designed to add glamour and personality. They also provide reliable customer service in case buyers need any assistance for making the right choice for them.



About DressVenus

DressVenus (http://www.dressvenus.com) is a reputed online fashion store offering exclusive collection of party dresses, wedding dresses and other women’s accessories like boots, bedding etc. Their Black Friday deals will begin on November 28 and it will be followed by Cyber Monday deals. For details, visit http://www.dressvenus.com/s/Black-Friday-Sales/.