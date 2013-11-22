Dressvenus Cyber Monday 2013 Deal to Offer Latest Collection of Boots

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Dressvenus has now revealed attractive discount plans on various boot collection under its upcoming Cyber Monday 2013 deal. The online store announces to add various trendy boot collections that will be available from November 29 to December 03, 2013.



2013 Dressvenus Cyber Monday is gearing up with attractive deals for the buyers with excellent money saving opportunities. The product lines are expected to attract large number of consumers during the onset of winter, when many people look for durable and fashionable accessories before festive season, says the Evlis Yang, owner of Dressvenus.



According to him, “We understand people’s requirements for the upcoming Christmas season. Therefore, we planned to offer exclusive discount on boots and other products on Cyber Monday2013. We are also going to add latest fashionable boots for women with varied tastes.”



A spokesperson of the online store says that they are confident about their deal’s success. “We are sure it will draw numerous buyers. We are also taking every possible step to stock exclusive products, especially designer boots for girls. Our collection of ankle boots will surely mesmerize you.”



Dressvenus is also a recognized online fashion merchandize that offers exclusive collection of latest designer dresses suitable for various important occasions. They also provide custom-tailoring service to assist buyers who struggle to find proper fit. In addition, Dressvenus is also reputed for their grand collection of bedding sets and winter coats.



Ana Claire, a regular shopper says, “I am a frequent buyer at Dressvenus. Their collections are awesome and reasonably priced, as well. The upcoming Cyber Monday 2013 deal is going to be fun and I am waiting to snatch away my favorite knee high boots during the offer.”



Cyber Monday 2013 deals at Dressvenus will last from three days. It will start from November 29, 2013 onwards, right after their Black Friday 2013 deals.



About Dressvenus

Dressvenus (http://www.dressvenus.com) is an online fashion apparel merchandize. They offer designer dresses and trench coats along with exclusive ranges of fashionable boots and bedding. For details, visit http://www.dressvenus.com/.