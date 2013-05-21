Trailer Superstore a Perfect Match for Eastern Division Spring Meet Attendees in Carlisle, PA

Mechanicsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The 2013 Eastern Division National Spring Meet car show will be held from Thursday, May 30 through Saturday, June 1, in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and the Trailer Superstore is proud to be the perfect partner to assist with protecting all of the antique cars and vintage vehicles coming to and from the meet.



Located just miles from the event, in neighboring Mechanicsburg, the Trailer Superstore is in an ideal location for participants and attendees on their way to and heading back from the Eastern Spring Meet.



Thanks to the Trailer Superstore's huge selection of enclosed trailers for sale, open car trailers, trailer accessories, and more, any vintage ride can be protected with ease. Keep that beautiful car off the road and entirely safe and sound during transportation, away from unnecessary wear and tear, along with the harsh elements and other risks.



With two acres of property and a 14,000 square foot showroom, there are hundreds of trailers for sale available for purchase at any time. This includes the newest models from the biggest brands, hot deals and clearance trailers with must-move prices, and used trailers for sale as well.



The Trailer Superstore is also a leader for custom trailers. There's no better way to transport an eye-catching, jaw-dropping antique automobile, than with a stylish and feature-rich enclosed trailer to match.



All participants and attendees of the 2013 Eastern Spring Meet are welcome to stop by and visit the Trailer Superstore in Mechanicsburg, and take advantage of their great collection of new and used enclosed trailers for sale, open car trailers and more. With so many world-class collectible automobiles in the area, they will be a common sight at the lot all weekend long.



The Eastern Spring Meet is put together by the Antique Automobile Club of America, the nation's premiere resource for collectible and antique vehicles. It is one of just three major meets across the country for 2013, and it brings together many of the finest, rarest and most beautiful antique automobiles from across the country.



More information and the current selection of enclosed car trailers for sale can be found online at TrailerSuperstore.com, and Eastern Spring Meet attendees may call the Trailer Superstore at 800.622.7003 with any questions.



