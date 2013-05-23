2013 Edition of Chevrolet Spark to Hit the Indian Market Soon, Reports Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Revamping almost all of its models, General Motors has unveiled the plans of introducing the all new 2013 edition of face-lifted Chevrolet Spark.



Probable to be introduced in the second half of 2013, the latest Chevrolet Spark will be unique in comparison to other cars in hatchback segment.



India’s leading online portal for posting the particulars about used and new cars, Gaadi.com feels that being one of the much famed cars of General Motors, the 2013 edition of Chevrolet Spark will be up for sale by the month of August or September.



Gaadi.com also reveals that as per the company sources, General Motors has also planned to introduce a complete electric edition of Chevrolet Spark by the next year. Having undergone drastic cosmetic changes in terms of interiors and exteriors, the all new 2013 Spark will exhibit inbuilt navigation system on the dashboard that will feature the BringGo smartphone app.



Reportedly, the BringGo smartphone app offers lots of useful features like that of geographical locator, live traffic data paired to Chevrolet MyLink3 that will be featured in the forthcoming models of Spark, Sonic and Spark EV.



The research team of Gaadi.com also perceives that the being mounted on 15 inches silver-painted wheels, the all new Spark will be available in the variants exhibiting a seating capacity for four passengers as well as five passengers. Other than this, 2013 edition of Chevy Spark will offer a choice of warranty either of 5 years or 100,000 miles.



Post being tested on all kinds of international terrains ranging from city streets to hill stations, the 1.2L I-4 engine of Chevrolet Spark will be incorporated with the variable valve timing that results in smooth functioning of the engine by conserving a large amount of fuel.



Owing to the space creating height, the body of the Chevy Spark looks strong and robust on the exteriors whereas the interiors have undergone a significant change as well. Featuring 10 airbags, the 2013 edition Chevrolet Spark will be one of the best choices in the hatchback segment.



Complete specifications, features, in-depth reviews of the test drive from selected Indian journalists and user reviews along with some amazing pictures of Chevrolet Spark can be located on a detailed page unveiled by Gaadi.com.



