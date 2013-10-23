Chengdu, Sichuan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Digiarty Software Inc., a software company leading in multimedia entertainment industry, starts 2013 Halloween giveaway. For the first time, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Halloween Edition is available unconditionally to people who come before Nov.4. It is an aide to rip and backup DVDs of Halloween parties and horror movies to MPEG4, AVI, WMV, MOV, iPhone, iPad, Android, etc.



DVD ripper software is acclaimed for fast DVD backup speed in the first place. With the help of the Hyper-Threading Technology, Super Encode Engine and support for multi-core CPU, it can copy DVD to MPEG2 file with all videos, audio tracks and subtitles in several minutes. It also has High Quality Engine and De-interlacing Engine to maintain original video audio effect of DVD maximally. In general, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum has the following major functions in allusion to Halloween:

- Support any types of DVDs, incl. self-created DVDs, commercial DVDs or (Disney) copy-protected DVDs;

- Rip Halloween DVDs to portable devices such as iPhone 5S/5C, iPad 4/iPad Mini, HTC One, Samsung, Nexus 7, WP8, Xbox One and PSP;

- Convert holiday DVDs to AVI, MP4, MOV, M4V, M2TS, WMV, FLV, MP3, AC3, PNG, etc;

- Clone DVDs to UDF ISO image, DVD folder or MPEG2 file without quality loss;

- Edit aspect ratio, merge titles, trim/crop/trim DVD movies.



"In this year, it is the grandest activity before which we have never officially given away WinX DVD Ripper Platinum," said Jack, the legal representative of Digiarty, "it may be the only chance to get this mysterious and meritorious gift without paying."



Especially, the activity page is overflowing with inspissated ghost festival atmosphere in the celebration of Halloween. It also consists of vivid contents like a 75% off holiday gift pack subjected to a strict quota and software discounts of HD video converter and DVD cloning utility. Users are powered to convert Halloween videos, make photo slideshow, clone DVD to DVD, download interesting videos from YouTube, stream videos to mobile devices and so on with the software programs provided by Digiarty.



Everyone is welcome to download and get the license key of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum specially designed for Halloween at http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/



Price and Availability

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum priced at $59.95 is completely free from today to November 4, 2013. Please download and register it with the license offered at Halloween Giveaway Page.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is specialized in multimedia software based on Windows, Mac OS and iOS7, which provides personal and home used video audio software across Apple iPhone, iPad, Sony PSP, PS3, Xbox, Droid platforms and devices, including DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc.