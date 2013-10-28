2013 Halloween Promotions - Another 5 Days to Get Useful Leawo Software with Big Discount

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Leawo Software, a professional solution provider for multimedia conversions, DVD and Blu-ray editing and creation, PowerPoint to video conversions, data transfer and recovery for iOS devices, recently announced its Halloween promotions. This Halloween promotion includes giveaway of software and discount for software. People now have 5 days to get the useful software.



Leawo Software provides 3 special offers for Halloween promotions. First one is the 50% discount for its best seller, Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate. Everyone can get this powerful video conversion software at a low price. This software can be used for downloading online videos, converting videos, burn Blu-ray/DVDs and several powerful functions which will be useful the daily-life video conversion issues. This special offer lasts for another 5 days.



The second special offer is 60% off for a bundle of Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate, Leawo iTransfer and Blu-ray Copy. People will get these 3 pieces of software with a really attractive price. Leawo Total Media Converter Ultimate can solve the video conversion problems, which have been mentioned above. Leawo iTransfer is an easy-to-use transfer tool used for transferring files among iOS devices (iPhone, iPad and iPod), iTunes and PCs. The software can transfer music, movies, ringtones, ebooks, photos, apps and Camera Roll files without the synchronization of iTunes. Leawo Blu-ray Copy is used for copying and shrinking Blu-ray to Blu-ray/DVD discs or hard drive for convenient Blu-ray content saving and playback. This bundle will be helpful for solving most of the video conversion problems and data transfer problems of iOS devices. Users will find the software useful in their daily lives. The special offer for the bundle will last another 5 days.



The third offer is the giveaway of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Windows/Mac. Leawo Blu-Ray Ripper is used for ripping and shrinking Blu-ray/DVDs to videos on computer and backing up the Blu-ray and DVD files. Users can get this software on the official website of Leawo Halloween Promotion: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.



The Halloween 2013 Promotion held by Leawo Software is better than the promotions of past years. The software Leawo provides is powerful and the price is attractive. Users shouldn’t miss this chance to get the software they need. Anyone wants to get more information of the Halloween Promotion please refer to http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.



Links:

Company Page: http://www.leawo.org

Promotion Page: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a multimedia solution and iTunes utilities provider. The products of multimedia solution mainly solve videos, DVD/Blu-ray and PowerPoint problems; the iTunes utilities mainly provide Apple devices transfer and recovering solutions. Leawo products support multiple languages and latest OS of Windows, Mac and Apple devices.