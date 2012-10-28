2013 Hand Truck Delivery Predictions Suggested by Rotacaster

TIGHES Hill, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- Rotacaster Wheel Limited is an Australian company with a focus on innovative product design. Rotacaster is a patented multi-directional wheel quickly becoming the alternative to the swivel caster. The Rotacaster is a sturdy, robust wheel, adaptable to a vast array of applications and it overcomes many of the limitations associated with the traditional swivel caster wheel.



360 degree maneuverability is achieved with Rotacaster’s direct lateral and rotational movement. Rotacaster makes manual movement of loads safer, faster and easier. The most important message communicated by safety managers is the concern and need for workplace ergonomic improvements whenever and wherever possible. Especially when workers compensation, lost work days and insurance premiums can be reduced while improving productivity.



Rotacaster’s Managing Director Peter McKinnon recently predicted the top hand truck delivery trend for 2013. McKinnon noted, “As parcel size breaks down as goods get closer to their final point of dispatch…store or end customer, it is hard to avoid the need to manually move goods that last thirty meters or so which often involves differing terrain and obstacles such as curbs. Traditional 2 wheel hand trucks have provided pretty much the only effective tool for this. However they still require a substantial effort and input from the operator and pose risks to both operator and load at times. Essentially they still do the same thing in the same way as they have done for centuries. There have been attempts to overcome this with convertible hand trucks and trailing rear wheel swivel caster models but with limited success as the efficacy of the solution is compromised with either inability to negotiate obstacles or loss of maneuverability. The Rotatruck is the first innovation in this area to provide both a safer and more productive alternative. We see explosive growth in the use of the Rotatruck.”



Rotacaster, while fixed in a primary orientation, facilitates movement in any direction without the need of a traditional swivel mount. Omni-wheels have been used in conveyor and light-duty robotics applications for years, yet the Rotacaster multi-directional wheel is engineered to provide additional robustness, durability, and ride quality necessary as an industrial floor wheel.



Applications for the Rotacaster range from material handling equipment (hand trucks, trolleys, dollies, carts, skates) to shopping carts and luggage; from conveyor transfers, pipe rollers, and other inverted applications to robotics and patient lifts in medical settings.



