2013 Has Been a Very Good Year for the Well-Known Producer Larry Fleming

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Larry Fleming is a famous producer who has been a part of the entertainment industry a long time. The year 2013 has proved to be really good for Larry Fleming in every aspect of film making. The modern technology of today permits various talented film makers to create quality film for the big screen and Larry has pioneered in this field. He has worked on several big projects and often felt that money is the basic problem faced by many filmmakers and the big production houses. According to him, crowd funding is one solution to this funding problem and he has been helping upcoming producers to gather funds to start their projects.



Larry Fleming has helped many new film makers in organizing themselves and has even helped them in raising funds necessary for making their film. For three years, he has really assisted dozens of filmmakers and has been acclaimed for the same. One can visit a leading storehouse of film data named imbd.com for knowing about the various projects undertaken by Larry.



This is the fact that many actors and directors have been able to make their career and secure their future only because of Larry. He has been a guide to them at every step and a stepping stone to many. All the recognition accumulated by the new actors has been all because of Larry. His outlook and attitude was always similar irrespective of his position and work. Walt Disney once remarked, ‘We don’t make movies to make money, we make money for making more movies’.



2013 has been really good for Larry Fleming due to his three major productions namely Masked, The Interrogation and All Things Hidden. He has been a part of the TV series as well. One of his short videos named Crime Lord has been appreciated by huge masses. Such big productions and award winning films have made him achieve a lot in life. Robert Wise suggested, ‘It is important to inherit the three Ps to be a filmmaker – Passion, Patience and Perseverance’. Importantly, Larry has all the three Ps in him. One can learn more about him by visiting his IMDB profile at http://www.imdb.com/name/nm3940433/.



About Larry Fleming

Larry Fleming grew up with the children of stars in Hollywood. The film making process was what he saw at an early age and aspired for the same when he was very young. He has received many awards for independent film making and provides funds to many filmmakers. He has acclaimed much recognition being a producer and 2013 has been the best period of his life.



For Media Enquiry –

Contact Person: Larry Fleming

Email: lawrencefleming@3dogfilms.com

Website: 3dogfilms.com