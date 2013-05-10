2013 National Personal Chef Conference

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The 17th Annual Personal Chef Conference, the nation's most attended event for Personal Chefs, will attract hundreds of cooking professionals from around the country to Orlando this summer. This highly educational and exciting event, hosted by the United States Personal Chef Association (USPCA), will be conducted August 22 through 25 at the Rosen Plaza Hotel.



The Personal Chef Conference is designed to empower entrepreneurs in the cooking industry with classes and networking that help them craft their Personal Chef businesses. Personal Chefs are practical economic solutions for busy professionals who do not have the time to prepare their own meals and do not want to constantly run up expensive restaurant bills.



The Conference opens channels of communication among industry personnel to share new business ideas and ways to enhance professional kitchen skills. The classes range from crafting beers to using social media to market your business.



Building on the experiences of prior years, the 2013 Personal Chef Conference will present a series of guest speakers who understand kitchen creativity, cookbook writing, catering, planning events and even the art of food photography. Some of the speakers will be I.D.E.A.S. founder Bob Allen, author Del Sroufe, author Susan Southerland, photographer Helene Dujardin, food stylist Tami Hardeman...and many, many more!



Each guest speaker brings a wealth of experiences to the conference designed to inspire other Personal Chefs. Keynote speaker Bob Allen's one-hour presentation, for example, will give attendees the opportunity to learn about how storytelling is a powerful tool to enhance business. He will explain the components of a great story and examples of how storytelling has led to business success. Another interesting speaker, Yetunde Ezeanii, owns AfroFoodTV.com, which introduces African cuisine to people around the world.



The Personal Chef Conference will be held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel across from Pointe Orlando on International Drive, which is close to such celebrated national attractions as The Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Florida and SeaWorld. The conference is within walking distance of several restaurants, specialty stores and various entertainment venues, providing a memorable and eclectic Orlando experience for conference attendees.



You can register for the conference at the website PersonalChefConference.com. Registration is open to non-members as well as USPCA members. For more information please call 800-995-2138. The USPCA is based in Orlando and attracts membership from over 70 percent of America's full-time Personal Chefs.