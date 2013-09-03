2013 Pivotal Year for Bed Bug Infestations in Hotels, Colleges and Universities

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Costs, Liability and Loss of Reputation due to bed bug Infestations in Dormitories and Hotels.



Having a bed bug action plan in place lowers your liability as it demonstrates that your intent to be proactive which can protect you from credible and even fraudulent lawsuits. An action plan includes policy & procedure including steps to take to lower the risks of infestation by preventive methods, how you communicate, and how to minimize the spread. This is relevant in both dormitories and hotel settings, as insurers usually do not pay claims wherein hotels or universities showed negligence.



Reputation management is king. Bad reviews and news is almost impossible to erase once it hits the internet. Did you know that some travel review sites, registries and blogs solely exist for reporting bed bug infestations?



BedBug911™



Our resident subject matter expert, Louis Sorkin, BCE of Ensult Associates, recently demonstrated the power of our 24 Oz Bed Bug 911 Exterminator spray product that’s designed for the hotels and universities and colleges looking to be proactive about bed bug infestations.



“The best protection against bed bugs is using preventive methods like mattress covers, pillow protectors, bed bug exterminator sprays as well as having protocols set in place on how to prevent infestations in institutional environments as well as those with accommodations like hotels.” Louis Sorkin, BCE



Bed Bug Exterminator Products are environmentally friendly and 100% effective and are easily injected into existing housekeeping protocols and janitorial practices. The products are 100% effective yet gentle enough to use near children and pets.



- Arm your housekeeping team with products like like our 24 oz BedBug911™ Exterminator spray. Regular use of these products around beds or the public areas will keep you bed bug free and will stop the spread.



- Buy a superior quality bed bug mattress encasement or mattress covers. Our luxurious and durable Hygea Natural mattress covers are hypoallergenic, allergy free, dust mite free bedding that will protect your reputation from bed bugs, bed bug bites; dust mites. They are also fire retardant, waterproof and machine washable. We manufacture our own bed bug mattress protectors, they are made of a luxurious, durable and stretchable material and feature patented locking secure zippers that keep bed bugs out and they have a 5-year warranty.



About BedBug911™

BedBug911™ is a city and state certified, licensed, Women Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) company as well as global green product manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial solutions. Founded by Nicole Levine a single mom, the company provides "one-stop-shop" solutions with an array of custom tailored service offerings from products to any service necessary as needed by our customers. For a complete list of services and products please visit www.bedbug911.com



Some of the innovative solutions and services include our comprehensive three-step bed bug cleaning program, hoarder specialty services, mold mitigation, fire/flood restoration, post-construction/disaster services as well as a world class suite of 100% effective green bed bug/lice exterminator products, mattress encasements, allergy/bedbug prevention products, steam cleaners, as well as green commercial and residential cleaning products.