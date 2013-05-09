2013 Reader's Choice Award Winner for Air Conditioning and Heating Goes to Air-Tro

Monrovia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Air-Tro Heating and Air Conditioning has an award winning reputation for taking care of San Gabriel Valley residents and to prove it they just won 2013 Reader's Choice Award in the category of air conditioning and heating for the second year in a row from San Gabriel Valley readers.



The coveted San Gabriel Valley Reader’s Choice Awards reflects the opinions of Air-Tro’s most valuable critics, their customers. What are their customers saying about them? From Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, “They showed up before dawn, worked in the dark and later in the rain to finish the job. We LOVE Air-Tro!” From a San Gabriel customer, “Excellent work. Completed in less than 4 days.”



Clearly, Air-Tro is delivering when it comes to providing reliable Los Angeles HVAC service. This latest award is a long string of awards honoring over four decades of Air-Tro HVAC expertise. Air-Tro has received Angie’s Super Service Award five times, a qualification that only about five percent of all the companies on Angie’s site receive. They were also awarded the 2011 Contractor of the Year Award by Air Conditioning Contractors of America.



Air-Tro Air Conditioning and Heating is a full service HVAC one stop source that designs, installs, repairs and maintains air conditioning systems in the greater Los Angeles Area. According to Air-Tro’s mission statement, “To be a one stop source means to have the know-how in all areas of air conditioning, filtration, purification and heating. We design, install, repair and maintain air conditioning and heating systems and we are licensed to do electrical and plumbing as needed.”



Customers can find a full list of their services online at http://www.airtro.com along with testimonials about their work from HVAC clients all over the Los Angeles valley. They are dedicated to helping homeowners and business owners cut their energy costs by providing the most effective HVAC design and installation that focuses on energy efficiency and environmentally friendly methods.



About Air-Tro Air Conditioning and Heating

Air-Tro Air Conditioning and Heating has been taking care of the San Gabriel Valley since John Helbing founded the company in 1969. Now his sons Tony and Bob Helbing continue the family tradition of craftsmanship, quality and comfort. Recognized as Contractor of the Year in 2011 by the Air Conditioning Contractors Association; five-time winner of the Angie's List Super Service Award. For more information visit www.airtro.com/