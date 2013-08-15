2013 Recent Report: Ultra HNWIs in Australia by MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Ultra HNWIs In Australia 2013



This report is the result of WealthInsights extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in Australia.

The report focuses on HNWI performance between the end of 2007 (the peak before the global financial crisis) and the end of 2012. This enables us to determine how well the country's UHNWIs have performed through the crisis.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/ultra-hnwis-in-australia-2013



Summary:



This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of Ultra HNWIs in Australia and highlights top-performing cities. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management industry.



Scope:-



- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012

- UHNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017

- UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities

- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2008-2012)

- Number of wealth managers in each city

- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Australia

- Size of the Australian wealth management industry

- Largest domestic private banks by AuM

- Detailed wealth management and family office information

- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



Reasons To Buy:-



- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.

- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:-

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172797



- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2017.

- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.





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