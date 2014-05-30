2013 Report on the Active Optical Cables Market - Industry Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Active optical cable is a wiring technology which accepts the same electrical inputs as a conventional copper cable, but makes use of optical fiber between the connectors. In order to improve the cable’s distance and speed performance without sacrificing its compatibility with standard electrical interfaces, the active optical cable uses electrical to optical conversion on the cable ends. The active optical cables market is largely driven by the rise in the processor speeds, growing demand for higher bandwidth speeds. Additionally, the advancements in fiber optics technology are also contributing to the growth of active optical cables market. Moreover, copper connectivity faces some limitations such as low bandwidth, optical fibers are being preferred. As new consumer bandwidth demands up to 20 GB per second, consumers are now demanding smaller cables and innovative footprints. Optical fibers are thinner, longer, lighter and stronger in comparison with copper cables.



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The applications of active optical cables have expanded from high performance computers to traditional data centers with the support of many protocols. Active optical cables are reliant on protocol named InfiniBand. The interface of this protocol in commercial applications such as server and supercomputers has been critical to the market growth. This segment has grown and moved from its traditional 10G QSFP+ format to 14G FDR QSFP+ fiber optic cables thus making it as the strongest active optical cable application. Rising attention of vendors towards USB, Thunderbolt and HDMI protocol in video and consumer protocols have also benefited the market. Moreover, other protocols such as USB3.0, HDMI and DisplayPort are also predictable to gain grip in the forecast period.



Data centers accounts for the largest end-use application in global active optical cable market. The main reason for its growth is the increasing bandwidth speeds which are expected to reach higher by 2019. However, data centers which are inside the active optical cables market are at present limited to facilities which look to optimize the existing infrastructure to offer high data rates. Furthermore, the market in data centers is expected to augment in the upcoming years with the introduction of big data applications. This market is also gaining prominence in non data center applications such as consumer electronic devices.



This report briefly explains the market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends with respect to the active optical cables market and forecasts it up to 2019. The detailed assessment of future and existing opportunities which are provided in the report would help the stakeholders to plan and prepare for the next step. The report provides a detailed forecast for each segment from 2013 to 2019. It further provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on the geographies – North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World (RoW). By geography, the U.S. represents the largest active optical cable market globally. However, emerging markets are expected to spearhead growth driven by growing adoption of new technologies and faster economic growth. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market over the forecast period.



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The company profiles of key market players have been included in the active optical cables market report, which consist of company overview, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Finisar Corporation, Molex, Inc., 3M Company, Samtec, Inc., Avago Technologies, Reflex Photonics, Inc., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Fiberon Technologies, Inc., Amphenol Corporation and Gigalight Shenzhen Technology Co. Ltd.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments



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