2013 Retail Star Santa Fe Ranch, to Offer a Mega Seasonal Sale on Western Furniture and Decor

Okeechobee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Santa Fe Ranch, a leading retailer of furniture and décor, has recently announced that they are soon going to have a mega sale on luxury western furniture and décor. With a completely revamped website, the veteran retailer is now showcasing its extensive inventory which was recognized by the Home Accent magazine earlier this year as ‘creative and distinguishing from competitors’ and listed Santa Fe Ranch as a 2013 Retail Star.



Home Accent’s recent list is aimed at recognizing ‘independent brick-and-mortar retailers’ and this year it has inducted 50 businesses from the U.S. and Canada. The furniture stores and interior design boutiques in the list are all established companies that have been providing their products and services for many years, if not decades.



The Western furniture store has been featured in other popular magazines as well such as Elle Décor, Better Homes, House & Home, Log Homes, Bob Villa’s American Home and many more. Through word of mouth and such features in reputed media, Santa Fe Ranch is now known for its provision of hand-picked furniture and premium home accessories, especially in Florida.



Upcoming offers such as up to 40% on Old Hickory Tannery furniture, up to 30% off on Western Leather, Western Beddings at 35% discount will be available during the company’s seasonal sale. The new website will display these exclusive sales and interested people can directly order the required items online via a secure connection. The sale will also showcase the latest additions to their western furniture merchandise and numerous new elegant décor.



Santa Fe Ranch is also known for being one of the premier Florida rustic furniture providers. The company offers the largest selection of western rustic furniture in the state, also at a highly competitive price.



The company has even relocated to a larger showroom in Okeechobee enabling nearby residents to view all that Santa Fe Ranch has to offer. The western furniture and décor however can be directly purchased through the site without worrying about the quality as the company has a 30-day money back guarantee and has a strict testing procedure before shipping their products to their customers, a trait which has made them become a Retail Star.



About Santa Fe Ranch

Santa Fe Ranch is one of the leading retailers of luxury household furniture and décor. The company has been offering top quality furniture and decorative accessories for over 20 years and was recently named amongst 50 Retail Stars 2013 by Home Accent Magazine. Through their online platform, http://www.santaferanch.com/, their extensive inventory can be viewed and the merchandise can be ordered online. Santa Fe Ranch will soon offer a seasonal sale on numerous items such as western beddings, leather furniture, Old Hickory Tannery furniture and various other products.



For more information about Western Furniture and Décor, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of santaferanch.com, please call at 800-622-9180 or email to Jason@SantaFeRanch.com.