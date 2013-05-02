2013 Summer Sales in France Start June 26

Grainville sur Ry, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- The awaited summer sales of bargain shoppers for 2013 in France will soon start on June 26 throughout the country.



Happy times for bargain hunters will soon begin in different shops in France and in e-commerce sites as well. Small to large shops in France are now starting to prepare for the summer sales that will start from the 26th of June till the 30th of July. The sales will run for five weeks like the winter sales held in the months of January to february in Paris and all over the country as well.



For people who want to save from purchasing new furniture, shoes, clothing and many more, “soldes” or France’s new edition of summer is prepared to provide their needs. They offer products that will let every customer save for almost 90% for every purchase. The public can check out the planned dates for the sales that will start from Wednesday, June 26 at 8:00 am until Tuesday, july 30. The planned dates will be followed except if there are legislative changes within the range of the sale. There are stores that have set their own sale dates for summer such as :



Alpes-Maritimes et Pyrénées-Orientales : july 3 - august 6

Corse : july 10 - august 13

Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon : july 17 - august 20

La Guadeloupe : september 28 - november 1

Saint-Barthélemy et Saint-Martin : october 12 - november 25

La Martinique et la Guyane : october 3 - november 6

La Réunion : september 7 - october 11



People who are planning to change the contents of their closets can have different sets of clothes from famous designers and branded clothes like D&G, Temps des Cerises, Kaporal, Adidas, Nike, Diesel and many more. Fashionistas can have the trend that they want from different choices of clothes that are discounted and other deals that will spoil every shopper. It is advisable that bargain shoppers will prepare their carts before entering any shop as the stocks are limited and will not be replenished.



