2013 Tapping World Summit Set to Allow Anyone and Everyone to 'Tap' Away Their Problems

Adelaide, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- As alternative therapies gain more trust among the public, ‘Tapping’, also known as Emotional Freedom Technique or EFT, has prevailed as a hugely successful and adaptable tool to overcome challenges and barriers in life. By focusing on a specific issue and tapping on end points of the body’s energy meridians, individuals can remove their subconscious barriers and prosper.



Making the activity more accessible than ever, the 5th Annual Tapping World Summit has recently announced that its 2013 ten-day online event will commence on 4th February.



The free event will see Jessica Ortner interview eighteen experts in the field of Tapping, giving those watching online an opportunity to gain a vital insight into the practice and tap along at home.



Subjects to be covered include how to create an abundant life, weight loss, taking your power back, how to tap away headaches, overcoming fear of change, how children can conquer anxiety, how to improve eyesight and much more.



Tapping has seen a recent surge in popularity due to its free and easy application, taking just five minutes per session. Utilized by people from around the world as a holistic way to do everything from increase career prospects and sleep to overcoming smoking, obesity and depression, the upcoming 2013 Tapping Summit is expected to expose and enlighten millions of people to the benefits Tapping affords.



With the use of therapies among children causing frequent controversies, Tapping’s natural and harmless nature makes it the perfect self-help tool for young people who want to avoid the dangers and stigma associated with traditional psychotherapy and medication.



In fact, Tapping includes absolutely no side effects and can be administered in any situation. Both easy and quick to learn, the upcoming summit will equip children and adults with everything they need to improve all areas of their lives.



While free, online registration is required in order to attend.



To register today or obtain more information on the event, visit: http://www.ahappierself.com/tapping



