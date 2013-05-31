2013 U.S. Senior Open at the Omaha Country Club

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Fitness for Golf is excited to announce he "Once-in-a-lifetime" experience taking place at the 2013 U.S. Senior Open! This is a very limited and special opportunity for a VIP golf experience that will surely be a spectacular and fun golf event you will never forget.



The U.S. Senior Open event will be held at the Omaha Country Club, one of the best country clubs in the country today. There will be VIP passes for clubhouse access and special pro golf instruction from the best instructors available. Do not miss this life changing opportunity to play at Omaha Country Club.



Omaha Country Club offers some of the premium amenities in Omaha, including an 18-hole championship golf course. Magnificently designed throughout 300 acres of forested countryside and original Omaha farmlands, each hole respects a land of great natural splendor with panoramic views of mature vegetation and natural rolling terrain.



This course was originally established in 1927 by Langford and Moreau. In 1951, nationally acclaimed architect, Perry Maxwell, was retained to breathe new life into the time-honored course. Omaha Country Club now sits among the nation’s finest private clubs including Augusta National, Prairie Dunes, Southern Hills and Colonial — all of which are Perry Maxwell designs.



This favorable circumstance is only available for 12 lucky golf players, this is a once in a lifetime event that you should not miss for whatever reason, it is every serious golfers dream to be part of something extraordinary.



This is the agenda for the event



Saturday July 13, 2013

- Arrive in Omaha, Nebraska anytime during the day.



Sunday July 14, 2013

- All Day at the U.S. Senior Open Golf for the Championship Round.

- VIP Clubhouse Passes and All Access Grounds Tickets.

- Private Dinner at Omaha Country Club following the Championship round.



Monday July 15, 2013

- Full Day of Golf Clinics & 18 Holes With the Sieckmann Brothers

- Golf Instruction with Former Tour Winner & Pelz trainer Tom Sieckmann

- Short Game & Putting Instruction with Tour Pro instructor James Sieckmann

- 18 holes of golf and playing lesson with Tom & James Sieckmann



Tuesday July 16, 2013

- Fitness For Golf training with National record holder Bill Esch

- Full Body Golf Fitness Personal Assessment

- Customized golf fitness workouts based on your assessment

- First Tee Stretching and Flexibility Routines for Pre-round workout

- Play Golf at Omaha Country Club, site of the 2013 US Senior Open

- Cocktails and Awards Following Golf at Omaha Country Club

- Plus be eligible to receive the 3 Fast Acting Bonuses!



This is over $18,000 in value that is available to the first 12 participants for only $5997. You can reserve your spot at www.onceinalifetimegolfevent.com. So what are you waiting for? Fill out your information right now and get ready for a whole new level of golf experience! We are looking forward to having you come to Omaha July 14th through 16th.



