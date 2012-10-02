Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Formal Dress Shops is the place to check out attractive dresses at reasonable prices. The 2012 and 2013 wedding dress designs are no longer the boring old white gown. They are now exploding with a numerous fashion forward colors for brides who are looking for that unique flair. With hip and young designs that will help a bride shine as the center of attention, Formal Dress Shops is your best resource for wedding dresses and gowns.



The Best Wedding Dress Colors for the 2013 Wedding season. Red is a traditional wedding color for people all around the world and is making its presence visible in the United States and United Kingdom. A red wedding dress can present various social and religious meanings. From good luck and auspiciousness to a symbol of passion, positive energy, vibrancy and good health.



Black wedding dresses have been seen as a taboo in the past and while pure black gowns are still a rarity in the wedding world Black as an accent color has become very popular. The result is unexpected, modern, and edgy and it leaves guests amazed by the brides look.



With its playful and sweet quality a Pink Wedding dress is a girly girls dream. It is a wonderful alternative for the non-traditional yet feminine bride. From a blush color satin to a beautiful soft lace there are very pleasing options for a Pink gown.



There is also the beautiful warm and cool tone combination of Lavender, a color that compliments just about everyone. Lavender is also where luxury and whimsy converge to create a unique sense of style for your big day.



No one will mistake your something Blue when you opt for a Blue gown. A great option is a periwinkle blue gown. It provides such a lovely surprise as you parade down the aisle. With its significance for purity a Blue gown also best represents the reinvention of the white wedding dress.



For those who really want to make a statement, Green has that unexpected edginess that no one will deny. From a softer fern color Green to the deeper forest Green your beauty will shine through like mother earth herself.



The vibrancy of Yellow can vary from a glowing golden hue to gorgeous bright Yellow that cannot be missed. It will all too clear that you are a happy blushing bride who wants everyone to notice.



