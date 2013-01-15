2013 Will Be a Great Job-Hunting Year for Graduating Seniors in Michigan

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- “You may be graduating with honors from Grand Valley State University, Michigan State, Lansing Community College or a specialized school like the Michigan School of Canine Cosmetology,” says Valerie Nyberg, Senior Project Manager at Vertical Media Solutions. “But if you don't have your resume ready before May, other students may have grabbed some great opportunities when you weren't looking.”



Vertical Media Solutions, which launched a brand-new website at www.vmsolu.com, is dedicated to producing high-quality resumes, cover letters and curriculum vitae – but the company is also focused on establishing a professional social media aspect to a client's job-hunting arsenal. If crafted properly, social media sites such as LinkedIn can advance a job-seeker's status and provide a better success rate in many job searches.



“By utilizing our Social Media Profile Development service, you can be assured that your qualities and accomplishments are being publicized in a consistent and highly desirable way,” said Pierre Roustan, Professional Resume Writer. “We provide you with a dynamic and attractive profile, allowing your job search to become more manageable, successful and, most importantly, effective.”



Vertical Media Solutions is a specialized division of The Stephen J Group, an executive search firm. The company's recruiting insight and current awareness helps prepare candidates for what employers want in 2013, not a few years ago. In fact, VMS offers potential clients a complimentary review by one of the company's professional writers.



“For Michigan college students, this is a great way to start the job hunt on the right foot,” said Pierre Roustan, Professional Resume Writer. “And getting your resume reviewed by a professional for free? Even better!”



For more information, call 616-631-4300 or 517-308-0800



About Vertical Media Solutions

Vertical Media Solutions is a small business that takes pride in delivering top-notch, personalized resumes and cover letters. We are located in Grand Rapids and Lansing, Michigan. 616-631-4300 or 517-308-0800 – Visit us at http://www.vmsolu.com