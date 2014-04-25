2014 April Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers - US

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers - US - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



When Hispanics find a good deal, regardless of their age, income, or level of acculturation, they are eager to tell their families and friends about it. Retailers who can identify the needs of this segment and act accordingly may be able to count on Hispanic consumers as valuable allies to spread the good news.



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Table of Content

Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Data sources

Expenditure data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



Executive Summary



Hispanic share of expenditures has been steadily increasing

Figure 1: Total expenditures and share of expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services and entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12

Entitlement and spontaneity are main motivators for Hispanics to purchase

Figure 2: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, February 2014

Hispanics are making their purchases at mass merchandisers

Figure 3: Where Hispanics make purchases, by in-store and online, February 2014



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Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, by age, February 2014

…but not at the expense of quality

Figure 5: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, February 2014

Good deals are always shared

Figure 6: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, February 2014

Older Hispanics more likely to have down-to-earth shopping behaviors

Figure 7: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Purchase behavior, by age, February 2014

Store environment is less important to Hispanics than it is to non-Hispanics

Figure 8: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013

Hispanic shoppers bring family and children

Figure 9: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013

What we think



Issues and Insights

Converting Hispanic shoppers into the best allies

The issues

The implications

Differentiations vs cost leadership

The issues

The implications

Shopping beyond the mass merchandiser

The issues

The implications



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Trend Applications



Trend: Let’s Make a Deal

Trend: Experience is All

Trend: Mood to Order



Market Size

Key points

Hispanic total household expenditures reached $637 billion in 2012

Figure 10: Total expenditures of Hispanic households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12

Hispanics spend $30.5 billion on apparel and related services

Figure 11: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services, at current prices, 2007-12

Hispanics’ share of expenditures in entertainment has grown 2007-12

Figure 12: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12



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