2014 April Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers - US

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"The Shopping Experience of Hispanic Consumers - US - April 2014". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
When Hispanics find a good deal, regardless of their age, income, or level of acculturation, they are eager to tell their families and friends about it. Retailers who can identify the needs of this segment and act accordingly may be able to count on Hispanic consumers as valuable allies to spread the good news.
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Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Data sources
Expenditure data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
Executive Summary
Hispanic share of expenditures has been steadily increasing
Figure 1: Total expenditures and share of expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services and entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12
Entitlement and spontaneity are main motivators for Hispanics to purchase
Figure 2: Reasons Hispanics purchase something for themselves, February 2014
Hispanics are making their purchases at mass merchandisers
Figure 3: Where Hispanics make purchases, by in-store and online, February 2014
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Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, by age, February 2014
…but not at the expense of quality
Figure 5: Very important factors for Hispanics when shopping, February 2014
Good deals are always shared
Figure 6: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Any agree, February 2014
Older Hispanics more likely to have down-to-earth shopping behaviors
Figure 7: Hispanics’ attitudes toward shopping – Purchase behavior, by age, February 2014
Store environment is less important to Hispanics than it is to non-Hispanics
Figure 8: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013
Hispanic shoppers bring family and children
Figure 9: Shopping behavior – Any agree, by Hispanic origin and languages spoken in home, November 2012-December 2013
What we think
Issues and Insights
Converting Hispanic shoppers into the best allies
The issues
The implications
Differentiations vs cost leadership
The issues
The implications
Shopping beyond the mass merchandiser
The issues
The implications
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Trend Applications
Trend: Let’s Make a Deal
Trend: Experience is All
Trend: Mood to Order
Market Size
Key points
Hispanic total household expenditures reached $637 billion in 2012
Figure 10: Total expenditures of Hispanic households, by category, at current prices, 2007-12
Hispanics spend $30.5 billion on apparel and related services
Figure 11: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in apparel and services, at current prices, 2007-12
Hispanics’ share of expenditures in entertainment has grown 2007-12
Figure 12: Total expenditures of Hispanic households in entertainment, at current prices, 2007-12
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