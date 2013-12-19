2014 Automation Trends Include System Insights Vimana Profiled in AutomationMedia.com

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- According to manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler published in AutomationMedia.com, “The efficacy of System Insight’s vimana and the limitations of overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). OEE is a composite metric, combining machine availability, part quality, and schedule adherence. At best, OEE conflates each of these individual aspects of productivity, and at worst, OEE incorrectly inflates a device's productivity by one of the three metrics, overwhelming the others.”



Cutler noted that System Insights overcame the limitations of OEE by developing the vimana platform; vimana is a next generation software platform with real-time pattern matching and historical machine learning capabilities which makes sense of data from multiple shopfloor sources using the MTConnect standard.



Manufacturers are all interfacing with elements of logistics and material handling are able apply these data to understand the productivity improvement opportunities. Information is presented in the form of dashboards, real-time metrics, alerts, and contextual reports. The company is poised for extraordinary growth in 2014 because Industry 4.0 technology is available with vimana today.



The term Industry 4.0, refers to the fourth industrial revolution. The first industrial revolution was the mechanization of production using water and steam power; it was followed by the second industrial revolution which introduced mass production with the help of electric power, followed by the digital revolution, the use of electronics and IT to further automate production.



The role of automation in 2014 cannot be underestimated. The prognosis for more automation innovation is extremely positive. To read the entire article, go to: http://www.automationmedia.com/ARDetail.asp?ID=124.



About System Insights

System Insights, (http://www.systeminsights.com) based in Berkeley, California, with offices in Chennai, India, is a leading global supplier of manufacturing software in both machining based, discrete and process industries. The SI flagship product - vimana - delivers predictive analytics solutions to improve client’s efficiency, productivity, and profitability. vimana provides these data while enabling customers to realize sustainable manufacturing objectives. The vimana software platform delivers a unique combination of Cloud Computing and Big Data capabilities that sets out to revolutionize the economics of manufacturing. System Insights is a proud member of both AMT (Association for Manufacturing Technology) and NTMA (National Tooling and Machining Association). Follow System Insights on Twitter @systeminsights.



System Insights

http://www.systeminsights.com

William Sobel

CEO

pr@systeminsights.com

510-684-6400