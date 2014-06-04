2014 Best of Cupertino Award Recognizes Ultriva Supply Chain Execution Software

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Ultriva, Inc., provider of cloud-based supply chain execution software, was selected for the 2014 Best of Cupertino Award in the Computer Software Publishers category by the Cupertino Award Program. Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham noted, “While Ultriva is recognized as a global supply chain software solution for hundreds of companies worldwide, we are honored that our local community has bestowed this honor. We are especially proud to win this prestigious award six years in a row and to be in the Cupertino Business Hall of Fame in the heart of Silicon Valley.”



The Cupertino Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. The local companies have enhanced the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Cupertino area a great place to live, work, and play. Ultriva has been selected six years in a row for the Best of Cupertino Awards for Computer Software Publishers and now qualifies for the Cupertino Business Hall of Fame.



Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2014 Cupertino Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Cupertino Award Program and data provided by third parties.



About Cupertino Award Program

The Cupertino Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Cupertino area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495