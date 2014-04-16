Digiarty Seeding 500 Easter Gift Copies of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum Per Day Before Apr.28

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- For a special Easter gift idea, Digiarty starts seeding 500 free copies of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the dream DVD rip software of many people, per day. It is the accelerated and renovated DVD guarding instrument capable of ripping any DVD to Galaxy S5, iPhone, iPad, Android Tablet, etc adroitly for personal use. Lasting for a whole month, it is the first biggest and longest promotion this year, from April 12 to 28.



Traceable back in A.D., Easter is still a great day for worship today. For both the religious and the non-religious in western countries, this festival always conveys tremulous happiness and joy besides and after Christmas. To dig out more fun, the software developer Digiarty designed a globally oriented online activity during Easter at

http://www.winxdvd.com/giveaway/software-deals-easter.htm



"Some acquainted users may assume that this Easter gift resemble some other sales launched by us. But we have to mention that this is the official giveaway of the absolutely optimized WinX DVD Ripper Platinum and it has gone through countless updates since the last presence." said by Jack, CEO of Digiarty. "For example, it has, at a 50% faster conversion speed, added with the new profile of Samsung Galaxy S5 and an affirmative support for the recently released movie DVDs." He replenished.



Moreover, according to the latest update log, user experience has been improved greatly. Specifically, when copying DVD to ISO image while processing bad sectors, a corresponding prompt will pop up, and some expressions on UI are more easily understandable. Different from a minor portion of DVD backup programs, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is open to USA, UK and any other countries in the world, among which especially, "UK citizens will be able to freely make copies of DVDs, CDs, and other media as long as the copy is for personal use" in July, according to some report on the internet.



In addition to the default present mentioned above, Digiarty also offers many other options, inclusive of



* A 75% off Easter Holiday Gift Pack with once-and-for-all audio, video and DVD conversion solutions;

* A half-off DVD ripper sale for people who need a full version of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum usable either on 1 PC or 5 PCs;

* A bundle containing both DVD backup software and HD video conversion software, at an attractive discount.



Pricing and Availability

It is the golden chance to get the top-ranked and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (latest version, at list price $59.95) without spending a penny if you happen to be one of the first 500 participants each day before April 28.



How to get it: go to 2014 Digiarty Easter gift page, click the big green Download button to download the software, click the smaller egger and enter Step 2, follow the instruction to get the code and activate the DVD ripper within the effective period.



About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Established in 2006, Digiarty is a multimedia software provider specialized in providing DVD & Video related solutions, like DVD Ripper, Blu-ray Decrypter, HD Video Converter, DVD Author, and DVD Copy, etc. Aiming at the best digital media company, Digiarty is always devoted to continuous development and providing their customer advanced products and best services. For more information, please visit: http://www.winxdvd.com/ or contact us at: contact(at)winxdvd(dot)com