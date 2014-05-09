2014 Edison Award Winner Seegrid Profiled in Robotics Tomorrow

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Seegrid, maker of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), was profiled in Robotics Tomorrow. According to the article, Seegrid was awarded a prestigious 2014 Edison Award for the Seegrid automated GT10 tow tractor in the Applied Technology, Industrial Productivity category. The GT10 tow tractor automates the movement of flatbed cars, trains, or carts using Seegrid’s patented vision-guided technology. Attach the load to the GT10, type in the route on the keypad, and the flexible AGV travels without wire, laser, tape, or magnet. No facility or environment changes are required for Seegrid robots to navigate. The vision-guided technology allows the GT10 tow tractor to use the existing infrastructure to map its guidance.



Seegrid’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Herbal, was very pleased and commented, “Seegrid is honored to receive the prestigious award. It is our mission to provide superior game-changing products that deliver customers with a competitive advantage to rapidly increase profitability and improve the overall efficiency, safety, and productivity in their operation. Receiving this award is a testament to the entire team’s dedication to delivering innovative products.”



To read the entire article, go to: http://roboticstomorrow.com/news/2014/05/05/seegrid-gt10-tow-tractor-robot-earns-2014-edison-award/23567.



RoboticsTomorrow.com is an eMagazine of news, articles and interviews covering the trends and breakthroughs in the robotics industry. With an emphasis on the state of the art and on the horizon technologies that have strong prospects of commercialization.



About Seegrid Corporation

Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com) provides simple, affordable, flexible vision-guided automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to the material handling industry. Seegrid robotic industrial trucks, flexible AGVs, are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid automated pallet trucks, tow tractors, and walkie stackers optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Seegrid vision-guided AGVs deliver a rapid return on investment, improve facility safety, and reduce equipment and product damage. In addition to the 2014 Edison Award, Seegrid was also recently named Manufacturer of the Year. Seegrid was named to the Food Logistics Top 100 software and technology providers. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is quickly expanding its global presence, and will be seen at CeMAT at Hall 27, Booth H12. CeMAT 2014 runs from May 19 to May 23, 2014, in Hannover, Germany. Follow Seegrid Corporation on Twitter at @Seegrid.



Seegrid Corporation - USA

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

Marketing Director

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500