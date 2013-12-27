2014 Fitness Trend Predictions

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- As we close out 2013 and move onto a new year, we run into plenty of speculation as to what types of fitness, diet, and lifestyle trends will be popular and effective in the coming year. To keep up-to-date, here are a few fitness trends that are expected to grow in popularity during the coming New Year.



With many shunning large fitness centers for more private clubs, experts expect to see a rise in what’s being referred to as “Boutique Gyms” across the nation. These are gyms that offer group fitness classes only and some personal training, and cater to those who want a more intimate fitness experience both physically and socially.



With fitness becoming more and more of a social behavior, yoga pants have become mainstream fashion. Some experts say that it’s possible for other types of fitness clothing – like sweat pants – to make their way into mainstream fashion as well. Several big named retailers have active lines that include sleek, stylish sweat pants and other active wear that can be worn both in and outside the gym, showing this is a trend that’s already making waves in the current year.



Another thing that is making waves is spicier flavorings in our diets. Sriracha sauce saw a huge boost in popularity in 2013, and several other condiments are becoming more mainstream during as well. Rhubarb, green coconut, and burnt calamansi are just a few flavors that have popped onto the market and are available to those wishing to add spice and flavor to their everyday meals.



While trends do come and go, some stick around and can make a big impact in the lives of those who do take part in popular habits. Keep an eye out for these fitness, dietary, and lifestyle trends and see how popular they become in the everyday quest for health.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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