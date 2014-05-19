2014 France Wealth Book Industry Size, Shares, Research Trends, Growth

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"France 2014 Wealth Book"to its huge collection of research reports.



This report is the result of WealthInsight’s extensive research covering the high net worth individual (HNWI) population and wealth management market in France.



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Executive summary

This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in France. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.



Scope

Independent market sizing of France's HNWIs across five wealth bands

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013

HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018

HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes

Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets

Alternative breakdown of liquid vs investable assets

Number of UHNWIs in major cities

Number of wealth managers in each city

City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential

Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in France

Size of the French wealth management industry

Largest private banks by AuM

Detailed wealth management and family office information

Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth



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Reasons to buy



The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.

The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.

With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.

Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.

Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city.



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Key highlights

There were 577,618 HNWIs in France in 2013. These HNWIs held US$2.14 trillion in wealth, and wealth per HNWI valued US$3,704,870.

In 2013, French HNWI numbers increased by 4.1%, following a 6.5% decrease in 2012.

Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes is expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of French HNWIs is forecast to grow by 10% to reach 646,452 by 2018, and HNWI wealth is expected to grow by 23% to reach US$2.79 trillion by 2018.

At the end of 2013, French HNWIs held 26.0% (US$557 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the worldwide average of 20–30%.



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