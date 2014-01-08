2014 Is the Time to Shine with Los Angeles Singles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This New Year, as with every New Year, everyone has a list of resolutions and goals they wish to accomplish. For many local singles, stepping into the New Year and crossing the threshold to a perfectly clean slate feels extra exciting this year— extra excitement fueled by the hopes of finding someone special to share life with this year. For many local LA singles there’s a feeling of eagerness and anxiousness for that over-the-top goodness to arrive in the New Year—and the matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles Dating Service second that feeling—knowing that crazy, over-the-top goodness is just around the corner.



Los Angeles Singles Dating Service encourages local LA singles to take a proactive approach with dating this New Year if they want to find love and happiness. In order to find love, local singles need to do something they’ve never done before—step out of their comfort zone when it comes to dating.



If nothing has worked in the past, it is time to try something new—a professional matchmaking service. The experienced matchmakers at Los Angeles Singles are ready and eager to help locals get started on their path to find love and happiness in the New Year.



About Los Angeles Singles Dating Service

Los Angeles Singles Dating Service is a professional matchmaking service in LA. With over 25 years of experience in the matchmaking industry, the dating specialists at Los Angeles Singles work one-on-one with clients to help them find that someone special. Introducing clients to successful singles is #1 priority with Los Angeles Singles.



Individuals in Los Angeles can contact Los Angeles Singles Dating Service by calling (310) 481-9140, while individuals in Encino can call (818) 907-5000. For more information about the matchmaking service at Los Angeles Singles, visit: http://losangelessingles.com



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