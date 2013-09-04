2014 Marketing Trends Are Leaning to the Baby Boomer

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The baby boomers are approaching retirement and some of their families are caught in the “sandwich generation,” meaning the family is caring for old parents and raising young children. This is a great idea for a business or 2014 marketing trends .



“Baby boomers are becoming the next group who will be moving into specialized care homes and nursing home facilities. This is a great chance for anyone who wants to do something new,” said Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com.



As medicine makes more and more advances, people are having longer quality lives. This is great news for the industry that works with aging people. There is a real opportunity for someone to start a new business or career because of this.



“There are several things to take into account for caring for aging parents. Many of them are legal issues. A paralegal career or even law school for elder law can be very lucrative if you are willing to put in the time to earn the education,” said McQueen.



Other fields are medicine-related. Nursing care and even non-medical care are possible answers for caring for the aging parent.



“Many franchise opportunities are available for anyone who wants to keep older people company. This will include fixing meals and possibly taking them to appointments and such. Mostly, it will be so there is someone to talk to,” said McQueen.



It can be a very positive and warming experience for the right person. It can also earn excellent income.



Those who have an interest in 2014 marketing trends or would like to learn more about other aspects of McQueen’s blog should visit her website at http://mcqueenathome.com



For More Information:

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/