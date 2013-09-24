Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 2014 Opportunities in the Japanese Infectious Disease Testing Market market report to its offering

“2014 Opportunities in the Japanese Infectious Disease Testing Market” is a new strategic analysis of major business opportunities emerging in the infectious disease testing market during the next five years. The report examines key Japanese market trends; reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests by assay, and market segment; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.







Rationale



This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding microbiology testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.



Microbiology testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world’s major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.



Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.



Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations



- Emerging opportunities for new instrumentation,



reagents kits, IT and other products with significant market



appeal during the next five years.



- Design criteria for decentralized testing products.



- Alternative market penetration strategies.



- Potential market entry barriers and risks.



Competitive Assessments



- Strategic assessments of major suppliers and



emerging market entrants, including their sales, product



portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative



arrangements and new products in R&D.



- The companies analyzed in the report include Abbott, Affymetrix,



Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Bio-Rad, Cepheid,



Diamedix, DiaSorin, Eiken Chemical, Enzo Biochem, Fujirebio/Innogenetics,



Hologic/Gen-Probe, ID Biomedical/GSK, Kreatech, Life Technology, Lonza,



Nanogen/Elitech, Novartis Diagnostics, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Qiagen,



Roche, Scienion, Sequenom, SeraCare, Siemens, Takara Bio, Thermo Fisher,



Wallac/PE, Wako.



Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report



AIDS/HIV, Adenovirus, Aeromonads, Bartonella, Blastocystis Hominis, Campylobacter,



Candida, Chancroid, Chlamydia, Clostridium, Coronavirus, Coxsackievirus, Cryptosporidium,



Cyclospora, CMV, E. Coli, Echovirus, Encephalitis, Enterovirus, EBV, Giardia, Gonorrhea,



Granuloma Inguinale, Hantavirus, H. Pylori, Hepatitis, Herpes Influenza, Legionella, Lyme,



Lymphogranuloma, Malaria, Measles, Meningitis, Microsporidium, Mononucleosis, Mumps,



Mycoplasma, HPV, Parvovirus, Pneumonia, Polyomaviruses, Pseudomonas, Rabies, RSV, Rhinovirus,



Rotavirus , Rubella, Salmonella, Septicemia, Shigella, Staphylococci, Streptococci, Syphilis,



Toxoplasmosis, Trichomonas, TB, Vibrio, West Nile, Yersinia.



Market Segmentation Analysis



- Sales and market shares of major suppliers



by individual test.



- Volume and sales forecasts for over 100 infectious disease



assays by individual test and market segment:



° Hospitals



° Blood Banks



° Commercial/Private Laboratories



- Test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics,



culture/microscopy).



- Review of the market dynamics, trends,



structure, size, growth and major suppliers.



Current and Emerging Products



- In-depth examination of over 100 major diseases,



including their etiology, current diagnostic tests,



vaccines, drugs and market needs.



- Review of major analyzers used for infectious disease



testing, including their operating characteristics, features and selling prices.



Technology Review



- Assessment of molecular diagnostic, monoclonal antibody,



immunoassay, and other technologies and their potential



applications for infectious disease testing.



- Global listings of companies developing or



marketing infectious disease diagnostic products



by individual test.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142625/2014-opportunities-in-the-japanese-infectious-disease-testing-market.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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