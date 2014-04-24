2014 Research Report : The Mobile Advertising (MAdvertising) Market to 2020 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Mobile advertising promises to drive revenue generation opportunities for App developers, advertising networks, mobile platform providers and wireless carriers alike. Currently in its early years, the market accounts for nearly $21 Billion in annual revenue.



View Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-mobile-advertising-madvertising-market-2014-2020-opportunities-challenges-strategies-and-forecasts-report.html



The growing penetration of smartphones and tablets has further extended the addressable market for mobile advertising as users spend an increasing amount of their time with these devices. By the end of 2020, tablet based advertising campaigns alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020.



The ""Mobile Advertising (mAdvertising) Market: 2014 - 2020"" report provides an in-depth assessment of the global mobile advertising market. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, key developments, industry roadmap, ecosystem, key player profiles and strategies, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the mobile advertising market from 2014 till 2020, including an individual assessment of 2 device form factor submarkets, 9 application & media submarkets, and 25 country submarkets.



Tablet and Smartphone shipment forecasts (by OS platform, vendor and region) are also presented in the report due to their profound impact on the size of the mobile advertising market. Historical figures from 2010, 2011 and 2012 accompany the forecasts.



The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Browse More Reports from Signal & System Telecoms at: http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/signals-and-systems-telecom-45.html



The report has the following key findings:



- At present, the market for mobile advertising is still in its early years, and accounts for more than $21 Billion in global revenue

- Driven by a higher Click-Through Rate (CTR) and growing user penetration, the tablet segment of the market is expected to overtake smartphone based advertising revenues

- By the end of 2020, tablet advertising alone will generate more than $27 Billion in global revenue, following a CAGR of nearly 25% between 2014 and 2020. During the same year (2020) tablet shipments will reach nearly 600 Million annually

- In-app based mobile advertising is expected to significantly grow its revenue share over the coming years, accounting for over 25% of the total mobile advertising market by 2020

- Leveraging their demographics and real-time location data, wireless carriers are aggressively eyeing on opportunities to tap into the mobile advertising market



Related Reports:-



The Mobile Security (mSecurity) Bible: 2014 - 2020 - Device Security, Infrastructure Security & Security Services



On the devices front, installation of anti-malware/anti-virus client software is fast becoming a de-facto requirement for most smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, mobile device OEMs are also integrating advanced biometrics such as fingerprint sensing into their smartphones and tablets, amid growing popularity of security sensitive opportunities such as mobile payments. Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Research estimates that mobile device and network security investments will account for nearly $11 Billion in 2014 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 20% over the next 6 years. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-mobile-security-msecurity-bible-2014-2020-device-security-infrastructure-security-and-security-services-report.html



The NFV, SDN & Wireless Network Infrastructure Market: 2014 - 2020



Driven by the promise of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) reduction, wireless carriers are aggressively jumping on the NFV and SDN bandwagon, targeting integration across a multitude of areas including Radio Access Network (RAN), mobile core, OSS/BSS, backhaul and CPE/home environment. By 2020, SNS Research estimates that NFV and SDN investments on the RAN segment alone will account for over $5 Billion. These investments will primarily focus on cloud RAN (C-RAN) deployments, based around the idea of replacing traditional base station nodes with a centralized baseband processing pool serving a number of distributed radio access nodes. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/the-nfv-sdn-and-wireless-network-infrastructure-market-2014-2020-report.html



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://marketingresearchreport.wordpress.com/