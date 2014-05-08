2014 Sacramento County Fair Freestyle Moto Cross Thrill ShowGet Your Tickets Now - They Are Going Fast

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Freestyle Motocross, or “FMX” is the hottest extreme sport out there right now, and you can witness it for yourself this year at the Sacramento County Fair at Cal Expo on May 26, 2014. Gates open at 11 a.m. and all the daredevil mayhem begins at 2 p.m.



There is nothing else that can compare to someone jumping a 250 pound motorcycle 75 feet through the air, all while hanging off the back of it by one hand! The show, put on by the professionals at Brigade FMX, offers some of the most talented riders in the world. Along with phenomenal bike skills comes their unique fun and entertaining image that most other FMX teams fall short of delivering! They know that it’s not just all about the riding, but that entertaining a crowed is the main objective!



All of their riders have crazy outgoing personalities that crowds adhere to and can’t take their eyes off of! Crowd interaction is their riders’ favorite part of doing shows! With their colorful presence and showmanship, spectators are sure to be left with lasting memories for years to come!



“The Freestyle Motocross Thrill Show is new this year, and will become of the most popular events at the Fair”, says Pamela Fyock, CEO of the Sacramento County Fair.



“Tickets are only $5, and this event WILL sell out early, so make sure you get your tickets now online at sacfair.com or at the County Fair ticket office at Cal Expo.”



More than 100,000 guests "Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue" at the Sacramento County Fair on the grounds of Cal Expo. Approximately 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours, and more than 5,000 4-H, FFA and Sacramento County residents compete in various competitions. Children under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the fair for safe wholesome fun. For more information visit www.sacfair.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SacramentoCountyFair.