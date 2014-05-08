2014 Sacramento County Fair Metal Mania Demolition Derby Get Your Tickets Now - They Are Going Fast

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Derby cars are going full throttle at the Sacramento County Fair at Cal Expo on May 23, 2014. Gates open at 7 p.m. and the crashing, smashing and the roar of engines start at 7:30 p.m.



This unique American form of entertainment is classic fun for everyone. Young and old alike join in the screaming and howling for their favorite drivers who are competing for the winning portion of the $5,150 purse. Drivers go metal to metal during the first three heats, then revive their cars and go back for the consolation heat. Those that do the most damage advance to the main event where winners will receive the following: first place $1,200, second $600, third $350, fourth $200, and fifth is $100.



“The Metal Mania Demolition Derby is one of the most popular events at the Fair”, says Pamela Fyock, CEO of the Sacramento County Fair. “This event WILL sell out early, so make sure you get your pre-fair discounted tickets at sacfair.com today,” she adds.



For those who want to compete, a detailed list of the winnings, entry forms and general rules for 80’s full size derby cars, full size derby trucks, and compact derby cars can visit http://sacfair.com/demoderby.html. For specific questions contact West Coast Racing at wsracing88@gmail.com.



Pre-sale tickets can be found at sacfair.com and are at a special low price now until May 21st. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $15 ages 13+ and $10 for ages 4-12.



Metal Mania Demolition Derby - Friday May 23, 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.



Regular Price

13+ years old...………………….. $15

Children 4-12 years old…….$10



Pre-Fair Discount Price

13+ years old...………………….. $10

Children 4-12 years old……. $6



About the 2014 Sacramento County Fair

More than 100,000 guests "Eat, Have Fun & Celebrate the Red, White, & Blue" at the Sacramento County Fair on the grounds of Cal Expo. Approximately 10,000 school children enjoy free educational school tours, and more than 5,000 4-H, FFA and Sacramento County residents compete in various competitions. Children under 12 enjoy free admission every day at the fair for safe wholesome fun. For more information visit http://www.sacfair.com or visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SacramentoCountyFair.