2014 Small Business Marketing Ideas for the At-Home Entrepreneur

Avon, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- Fortunately for many, the Internet has provided a venue for several small business marketing ideas . Today’s wise entrepreneur understands the role of blogs and social media to help get a name before potential customers. Sandy McQueen of McQueenathome.com has a solution.



“What you need to do this well is an A.R.M.,” said McQueen.



A.R.M. stands for Article Marketing Robot and is a tool to help submit content online while you spend time concentrating on the business. This fully automated system, works from the beginning building backlinks, contacts and submitting information to article directories.



“Anyone who uses A.R.M. will quickly realize its advantages. Specifically in link reporting, article distribution and a pinger that alerts search engines about your work,” said McQueen.



Many websites today feature a ‘captcha’ system that catches robots that use automatic registration. The A.R.M. allows users to bypass this and immediately sign up into a directory.



“Many today spin, rewrite, articles for resubmission. The A.R.M. will do this for you and give you back precious time to work on the business end of turning a profit,” said McQueen.



2014 is shaping up to be a great year for small business marketing ideas and the A.R.M. is a great way to establish your business on the Internet. Sandy McQueen has more information about the A.R.M. and other great at-home business ideas available on her website. Visit here to learn more about the A.R.M. and other great business ideas.



For More Information

Sandy McQueen, site owner

Avon, IN 46123

317-839-1271

mcqueenathome@gmail.com

http://mcqueenathome.com/